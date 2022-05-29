Imee wants inclusion of ‘pinklawan’ personalities in Marcos Jr.’s admin

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Imee Marcos on Saturday said she is recommending personalities associated with “dilawan” and “pinklawan” to be appointed under the administration of president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The term “dilawan” is associated with the opposition while the word “pinklawan” is the portmanteau of pink and dilaw (yellow), referring to the campaign colors of the Liberal Party and vice president Leni Robredo.

Sen. Imee said she is doing this to stay true to the “unity” mantra of the incoming administration.

“Ngayon, lahat kami todo submit ng pangalan para maipasok at marami sa mga nire-recommend ko sinasabi ‘yung dilawan, pinklawan,” Marcos said in a DWIZ interview.

(Now, all of us are submitting names to be included [in the administration] and many of my recommendations are those said to be yellows and pinklawan.)

She, however, did not identify the so-called “dilawans” and “pinklawans” that she is recommending to be included in Marcos Jr.’s administration.

The senator also noted that many of the appointees are not allies with the incoming administration.

“Sa totoo lang, ang technocrat wala yata sa katawan, wala sa dugo ang politika, Marami sa kanila walang kulay na politika. Yung iba sabihin na natin na hindi kakampi noon, eh wala naman masama i-recruit kung talagang magaling,” the senator noted.

(To be honest, a technocrat has no politics in his blood. Many of them have no political colors. The others, maybe, let’s admit that we were not allies with them before, but there is nothing wrong to recruit them if they are really good.)

“And alam ko, marami sa sinasala na mga pangalan eh hindi naman masasabing pulang-pula, o sabihin natin eh kakampi dati, kundi ‘yung magagaling talaga,” the senator said, alluding to the campaign color of Marcos Jr.

(And from what I know, many of the names being vetted are not strictly red, or let’s say our allies, but those who are really capable.)

“So I’m hopeful that we will get the best and the brightest.”

