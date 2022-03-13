Imee tells Bongbong Marcos: Go to debates

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Imee Marcos on Saturday advised her brother, presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, to attend debates because he has getting flak for refusing to join them.

A candidate should be “transparent, accountable, responsible, open, accessible,” the senator added, speaking partly in Filipino, in an interview over AM radio station DWIZ.

“Answer all their criticisms,” the senator tells her brother.

“After all, we have faced all our cases. We answer all the criticisms. He can easily do that,” she added.

Imee continued: “So for me, he should go, even if not all of them… If he thinks he would be wasting time because he has a lot of things to do, my advice is: ‘Show up at some of them.”

The senator also took exception to the #MarcosDuwag hashtag that trended on Twitter when his brother skipped the interview with veteran journalist Jessica Soho.

“My brother is not a coward,” she said.

Marcos skipped the interviews organized by Jessica Soho, radio DZBB, and the KBP’s presidential forum. He also skipped the CNN Philippines interview.

However, he attended the debates organized by SMNI and the interviews hosted by Korina Sanchez, Boy Abunda, and AM radio DZRH.

