Mayor Rama to report back to work on Friday to plan June 30 inauguration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is set to return to work on Friday, June 3, 2022, cutting short his leave that would have ended on June 4.

Rama went on leave on May 27, 2022.

Rama told CDN Digital that he is currently attending a League of Cities of the Philippines Special General Assembly outside Cebu.

The General Assembly would recognize the outgoing mayors, start convening its election committee and allow time for the league president’s address, among others.

Rama did not specify where the assembly is being held but the mayor disclosed he is currently not in Cebu.

“Tomorrow, I will be back and will be in official performance of my duty,” he told CDN Digital.

The mayor did not also specify why he chose to end his special leave earlier than expected, but he said that his administration is preparing for his inauguration.

The mayor will be holding his inauguration on June 30, 2022, as stated by law.

He said that he has no plans to attend the Presidential inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., even though he is known to be one of the closest allies of the president-elect here in Cebu.

“I have the initial plans but I do not want to disclose them for security reasons. It should be June 30. It cannot be before. I will have my inauguration on June 30,” he said.

The mayor will have his inauguration at the City Hall grounds as per tradition. /rcg

