Rise of dengue cases in Lapu-Lapu alarm officials

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The dengue cases in Lapu-Lapu City have climbed to 821, a city health official said.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office in Lapu-Lapu City, revealed that from January to May 31, 2022, the dengue cases in the city already reached 821, with 50 active cases.

She also said that the cases of death due to the mosquito-borne disease remained at 12.

Due to this development, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan reiterated his appeal to Oponganons to always clean their surroundings and destroy the breeding sites of mosquitoes.

During their meeting with city hall employees on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Chan said that although he is happy with the decline of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the city, they need to remain vigilant with the rise of dengue cases in the city.

“Para walay dengue kay ang dengue, ang lamok, molupad na siya 500 meters away. So bisan pa ug nanglimpyo ka sa inyong panimalay, awhaga sad ang inyong mga silingan kay wala ta kahibaw nga walay dengue sa inyo, apan naa sa unahan,” Chan said.

Chan also said that he already ordered barangay officials to conduct clean-up activities to avoid the spread of the disease.

He also urged the public to destroy possible breeding sites of mosquitoes by regularly changing the water of their flower vase, and emptying stagnant water from unused tires, containers, and bottles, among others.

Chan hopes that each Oponganon will cooperate with his campaign against the deadly disease. /rcg

ALSO READ:

The rise of Dengue: 422 cases in Cebu City for first 5 months of 2022

Cebu City barangays told to schedule misting with City Health to fight dengue

Is it Dengue or COVID-19? Here’s how you can tell

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy