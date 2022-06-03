Cebu Travel Catalogue International 2022 highlights travel discounts, deals

Recognizing people’s renewed zeal for travel with the easing of pandemic restrictions, Cebu Tours and Travel Association (CTTA) is bringing back the Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) this June 10-12, 2022 at Ayala Center Cebu.

The three-day event will serve as a one-stop shop for travel products and services, making it easy for Cebuanos and travelers in the region to book tour packages to local and international destinations, Angelita “Baby” Dy, CTCI 2022 Chair and CTTA Vice President told a press conference on May 30. CTTA is organizing the CTCI 2022 with special participation of the Cebu Tour Operation Specialists (CATOS).

Outbound tour operators will be highlighting places that have opened or are slowly reopening their doors to Filipinos, such as Turkey, many parts of Europe, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, US, South Korea, and Japan.

She said that they’ve prepared exciting activities throughout the three-day travel show, starting with opening ceremonies on the first day as well as talk shows featuring farm, culinary, and faith tourism to be hosted by the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas.

There will also be a business-to-business presentation and meetup sessions among industry stakeholders, a mini concert, coffee table discussion on tourism by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, travel auction, and raffle draws, Dy added.









CTCI 2022 exhibitors

Participating in CTCI 2022, which takes on the theme “Explore the World Again,” will be over 60 exhibitors and partners, including,

Co-presentors Philippine Airlines and Turkish Airlines,

Event partners DOT 7, Cebu City Tourism Commission, and Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ayala Center Cebu

Diamond sponsors Korean Tourism Organization (KTO) and Philippines AirAsia

Gold sponsors Amadeus and Sabre Travel Network, and

Travel agencies

They will be offering exceptional deals on airfare and tour packages to various destinations.

Outbound tour operators will be highlighting places that have opened or are slowly reopening their doors to Filipinos, such as Turkey, many parts of Europe, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, US, South Korea, and Japan, according to CTTA Secretary Sheila Colmenares.

Promising developments

While it is still an unstable situation for the tourism industry because of COVID-19, CTTA Public Relations Officer Cookie Chan said there are promising developments.

She cited as example the case of Turkey, which has done away with almost all restrictions for travelers. Although no one can really be sure what the result of this decision will be down the road, Turkey is right now enjoying huge gains in its tourism industry.

An illness like COVID-19 will probably be around for a long time but the world is learning to live with it through vaccinations and health protocols, said CATOS President Alice Queblatin.

She added that after more than two years of restrictions in travel, it was a good sign that Cebu City, DOT 7, and CCCI have decided to become partners of CTCI 2022.

According to her, local tourism stakeholders will be actively pushing for highland, coastal, and heritage tourism. They have in fact started with tours highlighting the flower gardens in the Cebu City highlands and coastline area, particularly with the opening of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, NUSTAR, and new food destinations in Il Corso.

ADVERTORIAL