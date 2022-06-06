Fire breaks out in Brgy. Ermita, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — (Updated) A fire broke out in Sitio Bato, Barangy Ermita in Cebu City on Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022.

An incident report from the Cebu City Fire Office stated that the fire started from a house of a certain Merlie Flores.

The alarm was reported at 3 p.m. Four minutes later, firefighters arrived at the area. They raised it to second alarm at 3:10 p.m.

The fire was declared under control at 3:42 p.m.

