Fire breaks out in Brgy. Ermita, Cebu City

By: Paul Lauro, Pegeen Maisie Sararana - CDN Digital | June 06,2022 - 03:36 PM
Ermita fire

A fire breaks out in Sitio Bato, Bargy Ermita, Cebu City on Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022. Contributed photo | Mark Elardo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — (Updated) A fire broke out in Sitio Bato, Barangy Ermita in Cebu City on Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022. 

An incident report from the Cebu City Fire Office stated that the fire started from a house of a certain Merlie Flores. 

The alarm was reported at 3 p.m. Four minutes later, firefighters arrived at the area. They raised it to second alarm at 3:10 p.m. 

The fire was declared under control at 3:42 p.m.

Refresh this page for updates.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Danao City Gov’t cancels selected Charter Day activities after huge market fire

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City fire, Cebu City Fire office, Ermita fire, Fire incidents

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.