Fire breaks out in Brgy. Ermita, Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines — (Updated) A fire broke out in Sitio Bato, Barangy Ermita in Cebu City on Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022.
An incident report from the Cebu City Fire Office stated that the fire started from a house of a certain Merlie Flores.
The alarm was reported at 3 p.m. Four minutes later, firefighters arrived at the area. They raised it to second alarm at 3:10 p.m.
The fire was declared under control at 3:42 p.m.
Refresh this page for updates.
/bmjo
READ MORE:
Danao City Gov’t cancels selected Charter Day activities after huge market fire
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.