All set for Donaire-Inoue rematch

CEBU CITY, Philippines—All is set for the much anticipated rematch between Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. and Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue after both boxers passed the official weigh-in on Monday, June 6, 2022.

The Donaire-Inoue rematch is as a world title unification bout with the World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF), and World Boxing Association (WBA) super world bantamweight titles at stake.

Both will be fighting on Tuesday, June 7, at the Super Arena in Saitama Super Arena.

During the weigh-in, Inoue and Donaire weighed in within the divisional limit. Inoue tipped the scales at 117.9-pounds, just a few pounds from the 118-pound limit while Donaire was a bit lighter at 117.7 pounds.

The unbeaten Inoue currently holds the same IBF and WBA super world bantamweight titles he won in the finals of the World Boxing Super Series in 2019 in his first encounter with Donaire.

Their first bout became an instant classic after both boxing superstars fought toe-to-toe in November 2019 with Inoue winning via unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

However, it was a hard-earned victory for the 29-year-old Inoue, who sustained an eye socket fracture during the bout.

Nonetheless, Inoue, displayed his boxing prowess and tenacity on the ring. He downed Donaire in the 11th round with a body shot, but the Filipino future Hall-of-Famer stood up and continued to fight until the final bell.

The 39-year-old Donaire Jr. has had a resurgence in his career by winning the WBC world bantamweight title amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donaire Jr. dethroned Nordine Oubaali via a knockout and went on defending the WBC title against fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo last December with both fights held at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

On the other hand, Inoue remained unbeaten and defended the title three times against Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas, and Aran Dipaen.

