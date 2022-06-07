Barbie Imperial clarifies things Diego said during recent interview

CEBU, Philippines—Barbie Imperial has clarified that she ‘never said’ things her ex-boyfriend Diego Loyzaga claims she said about cheating.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the actress posted a series of stories on her Instagram page.

Imperial shared clips from Loyzaga’s virtual interview on Monster Radio’s All Out program aired on Monday, June 6, wherein he said Barbie admitted to him that he never cheated on her while they were together.

“Nothing ever happened between me and her like that. I can happily sit on this chair and say I never cheated on Barbie. She knows that,” Loyzaga told the All Out host Rico Robles.

“I saw her two weeks ago, two weeks ago ba yon at a club. And I said to her, you know, Bie, after everything we went through you really do know that I never cheated on you. And she said, “Diegs, yeah. I know, I know.”

Despite all the stories are you sure you believed me when I say I never cheated on you? ‘Cause I hear stories that you believed that. And she said, “No Diegs, I know, I Know.” Loyzaga said.

Imperial, for her part, captioned the first part of the clip with, ” I never said that.” She went on the second part of the clip and said, “Nope, never said this.”

“(I) never said anything bad after the break up. But I think telling people I said something I didn’t say is foul,” she wrote in the next Instagram story.

It was in February 2022 when Imperial confirmed their split after being in a relationship for a year.

It can be recalled that Imperial has been quiet about the real reason behind their failed relationship.

She did not disclose the cause of her breakup with Loyzaga, but she said they ended their relationship on good terms. /rcg

RELATED STORY

Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga have split, actress confirms