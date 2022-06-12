Expect a lot of love for the Honda HR-V

This subcompact crossover checks all the right boxes

Cebu City, Philippines–The first time we laid eyes on the all-new Honda HR-V last April, we had a feeling this was one special crossover that could be perfect for the Cebu market.

It was last April 19, 2022 when Honda Cars Cebu Inc. (HCCI) launched the third-generation HR-V subcompact crossover at its dealership along A. Soriano Avenue at the North Reclamation Area.

Displayed during the launching were the two available variants of the HR-V: a white S variant and a red top-spec V variant.

Although the two share a lot of things in common, the V variant caught our attention.

Fast forward to almost two months later, HCCI finally lent us the V variant for a weekend. It took a bit long since according to HCCI officials, the test unit was busy attending to a lot of potential buyers. That alone says a lot about the future of this model here.

So we were excited to check out what the fuzz was all about.

The V variant gets a 1.5-liter VTEC turbo engine produces a whopping 178 hp and 240 Nm of torque. (The S is equipped with a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC engine good for 121 hp and 145 Nm)

It is paired with a continuous variable transmission (CVT).

Expectedly, the HR-V looks sleeker than its predecessor that was launched last June 2015.

We like the sleeker headlights paired with an aggressive sporty grille that carries the Honda badge and the unified taillights at the rear.

Just like its previous edition, this HR-V features hidden rear door handles. It’s a bit funny how almost all of the people I’ve asked to sit at the back thought the rear doors had no door handles.

It’s kinda cool, though, since it actually gives the crossover a two-door illusion. It complements the sloping roofline that gives the crossover a coupe look.

The highlight of the HR-V, according to HCCI officials, is its safety features that boast of the “Honda Sensing,” which will be available in both variants.

This system gives the subcompact crossover a host of driver-assist and safety features such as a collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control with low speed follow, lane-keeping assist system, and road departure mitigation system with lane departure warning, auto high-beam, and lead car departure notification system.

All these are in line with Honda’s goal for a collision-free society by 2050.

This system is what we think will be the selling point of the HR-V. Driving the HR-V on the streets of Cebu becomes less stressful, knowing that you have all these driver-assist features that help you get to your destination safely.

When you put all these together—the powerful engine, the comfortable and spacious interior, nifty tech features, and the safety features the ‘Honda Sensing’ brings, you know the 2022 Honda HR-V is a contender in this competitive segment.

Meanwhile, we’re sure some of you motoring enthusiasts would notice this neat design detail at the lower air intake of the HR-V that mimics a heartbeat. This also can be seen at the TFT display after every time you turn off the engine.

Honda officials say it’s part of the brand’s “Amp Up Your Life” global marketing strategy for the HR-V.

So yeah, that just makes perfect sense. The Honda HR-V, for us, could amp up its owner’s life for sure.