An afternoon of fun, music and comfort food: Picnic in the park at Mandani Bay

As Mandani Bay continues to propel its area to become Asia’s next urban landmark, the waterfront community’s expansive green spaces put nature at the heart of the development.

Mandani Bay residents as well as its future residents were first to experience the development’s refreshing green spaces as they were welcomed with an outdoor fun affair at the world-class development’s spacious park.

The waterfront township proudly offers open and green spaces for everyone to enjoy aside from their well-designed condominium amenities and features.

“Before the condominium boom in Cebu, people have always been used to living in homes or houses wherein there are front yards, and backyards, more spaces for them to enjoy. So when the condominium boom started, the hesitation of residents is how could they enjoy these spaces now that they are living in vertical developments? So in Mandani Bay, we saw the opportunity to address that need of the residents wherein they live in super strategic location condominiums and at the same time enjoy a lot of open green spaces,” shared HTLand Inc. AVP for Sales Audi Villa.

Best for al-fresco events and open-air gatherings, these spaces make outdoor play for kids extra enjoyable and refreshing for families to enjoy.

“So that’s what we have here in Mandani Bay. Also with the pandemic happening, it has become more important for residents to really have open and green spaces to enjoy,” Villa added.

Mandani Bay gave children and kids at heart a special treat at the Picnic in the Park with an open activity area and inflatables ready for an afternoon of outdoor play last May 29, 2022.

“In Mandani Bay, we saw the opportunity to address that need of the residents wherein they live in super strategic location condominiums and at the same time enjoy a lot of open green spaces,” -Audi Villa, HTLand Inc. AVP for Sales

The fun was then leveled up with varieties of comfort food and Pinoy merienda classics available for everyone.

Families were serenaded by live acoustic music, while children and children at heart enjoyed the inflatable playground and activity area.

Apart from the development’s green spaces, the 20-hectare Mandani Bay is master-planned with a Waterfront and Boardwalk to the east, and the Green Promenade to the west, giving views of the Mactan Channel and the city and mountains beyond — which makes Mandani Bay specially set apart from other township developments by its large-scale communal areas focused on leisure and recreation.

Villa also shared that the development is currently working on the site development of their boardwalk. The first in Cebu, Mandani Bay is the first township that has its own boardwalk.

“Again, more open spaces for our residents to enjoy, the nature, the channel, and the beautiful views of the Mactan Channel,” Villa added.

With Hongkong Land and Taft Properties behind the vision of the mixed-use residential community, Mandani Bay echoes a convergence of global and local excellence.

Read more: Mandani Bay Suites: Luxurious, world-class living in Cebu

Learn more about Mandani Bay by checking out their website www.mandanibay.com, or their internationally-awarded show gallery located at F. E. Zuelig Avenue, Mandaue City.