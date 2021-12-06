Mandani Bay Suites: Luxurious, world-class living in Cebu

Mandani Bay continues to set the bar for a new era of development in the region.

The 20-hectare waterfront township development boasts of its world-class towers that sit with a stunning view of the Mactan coast and the encompassing cityscape in Mandaue City.

Mandani Bay’s waterfront lifestyle begins at the Mandani Bay Suites, the property’s first residential enclave.

A World-Class Condominium

This world-class development, slated to have 21 towers, has completed two buildings with four more in various stages of construction.

The property offers units from studio to three-bedroom and individually designed special units, including townhouses, lofts, penthouses, and garden units.

Designed with Passion

Mandani Bay Suites’ luxurious fusion of convenience and exclusivity gleams with a modern yet timeless interior.

This mixed-use residential community is inspired by the passions of Mandani Bay — culture, creativity, adventure, and water.

Its deluxe design and warm ambiance are complemented by the paintings of renowned Cebuano visual artist, Sio Montera, and carefully selected furniture by local Cebuano designer, Murillo.

Sustainable Layout

Mandani Bay is carefully mapped out to ensure that each phase complements the others.

With the Mandani Bay Suites, a beautifully designed cluster of two towers atop large podiums sets the one for the waterfront lifestyle in the community.

It houses recreational amenities and community support facilities with modern and sustainable features.

Exclusive Features

Mandani Bay Suite’s sprawling 1.1-hectare amenity deck is a feature like no other.

Located on the 5th floor, the spacious amenity deck houses exceptional facilities and modern features that are laid out on top of the retail podiums and flanked by the residential towers.

With more than 180 trees, the outdoor amenity deck is the perfect mix for adventure and relaxation while enjoying the sunlight and sea breeze from the Mactan channel.

The property’s resort-inspired amenity deck also adheres to the international standards in design and green building.

The 25-meter lap pool and pool lounge are perfect spots for a day plunge or late evening dip.

A kiddie pool is also available for the little ones to indulge in for a refreshing swim.

In addition to the amenities that come standard with today’s high-end condominium developments, Mandani Bay Suites has an outdoor fitness area and a playground furnished with safe and outstanding equipment.

Convenient Lifestyle

With convenience on top of mind, Mandani Bay introduces its community app that helps you manage system-related concerns, placing advanced accessibility features to its residents.

They have a visitor management system that gives guests a QR code based on the time set by the unit owner.

Mandani Bay also gives you the promise of safety and security with 24/7 CCTV monitoring and a mailroom with unique keys to keep your documents and other letters protected.

As you enter the Mandani Bay Suites, you will be in awe with the lobby’s chandelier, which is a hundred percent LED lighting, perfectly complementing the veneer-covered walls accented with wallpaper.

The lobbies and hallways of Mandani Bay exude elegance with their carefully designed interiors and elevators with UV air purifiers.

Lively Recreational Spaces

On top of the features one can enjoy at the amenity deck, Mandani Bay also integrated a fully-air conditioned indoor clubhouse with a function room, play area for the kids, karaoke room, game room, and a reading nook.

The indoor clubhouse lets you do a diverse number of activities, where you can have intimate gatherings and celebrate milestones.

For the kids, they can enjoy some time with their friends at the play area decorated with colorful murals and padded floors for their safety.

Your family can even have a karaoke night and share memorable bonding moments at the Karaoke room that uses an app to improve your karaoke experience.

The game room highlights two billiard tables and other games which you can try with your family.

For some quiet time, a reading nook is also available for residents who wish to enjoy reading a good book or magazine.

And of course, the amenity deck will not be complete without a gym that encourages a well-balanced lifestyle.

You can look forward to their gym and a yoga and dance studio equipped to help you with your fitness journey, featuring a stunning view of the Mactan Channel.

As Mandani Bay’s waterfront community propels its area to become Asia’s next urban landmark, and with Hongkong Land and Taft Properties behind this vision, Mandani Bay echoes a convergence of global and local excellence.

Find your new home in Mandani Bay and experience world-class luxurious living at its finest.

Learn more about Mandani Bay through their Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. You can also visit their website, www.mandanibay.com, or their internationally-awarded show gallery located at F. E. Zuelig Avenue, Mandaue City.

