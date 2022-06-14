Minor landslide hits mountain barangay in Boljoon

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A vital road linking the hinterlands and seaside villages of Boljoon town became impassable for a couple hours on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, when a minor landslide struck the area.

Boljoon’s Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) confirmed that a minor landslide occurred in Sitio Sangi, Brgy. Lower Becerril late Monday evening, June 13.

Eutimo Ternate, MDRRMO head, said the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m.

Fortunately, there were no casualties since there were no residential properties near the landslide area.

However, the eroded soil blocked portions of the road in Brgy. Lower Becerril for more than six hours, said Ternate.

“We only started our clearing operations early Tuesday morning because it was already dark, and it would be unsafe for our personnel to conduct the operations in the evening,” said Ternate in Cebuano.

It took authorities in Boljoon approximately three hours, or at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, to open at least one lane for traffic.

Ternate, however, said that as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, they only allowed light vehicles to pass through as heavy equipment are still in the area to get rid of nearby landslide debris.

“Until we can clear the entire portions of the road, only light vehicles can use the road as of the moment. We have our personnel assigned in the area to also man the flow of traffic for everyone’s safety,” he added.

Based on initial findings from the MDRRMO, heavy rains last Monday evening triggered the landslide.

Lower Becerril was one of the villages in Boljoon identified by state geologists as landslide-prone areas.

To recall in 2017, recurring landslides prompted over 100 individuals from at least six mountain villages in Boljoon, including Lower Becerril, to flee for safety.

While the local government has put up signs, and declared several areas as permanent danger zones and no habitation zones there, Ternate urged nearby residents, and motorists, to be wary and cautious of their surroundings.

“We should not be complacent, especially now that we’re entering the rainy season and we’re expecting more rains in the coming months. They should report any incidents ground movement to their nearest barangay so that these will be responded to immediately. And they should also cooperate with their local officials for their own safety,” he added.

Boljoon is a fifth-class municipality located 103 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

