Dante PH causes minor landslide in Talisay City, Manipis-Toledo road closed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Storm Dante is yet to make landfall but the heavy rain it brought to Cebu has already caused landslides particularly in Talisay City.

On Tuesday evening, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said in a post, that a minor landslide along the Manipis-Toledo Road has made it dangerous for motorists to pass in the area.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has already responded to the area in Camp 6, Barangay Manipis, and has recommended the temporary closure of the road until the weather improves.

“Due to this incident, our CDRRMO head, Alvin Santillana, recommended to temporarily close the Manipis-Toledo Road or the Manipis Road from any type of vehicle until such time that the ground there will stabilize. Santillana told me that landslides could occur at Manipis as the heavy rains could over-saturate the ground there.

“I have already ordered our local police to conduct a checkpoint in Barangay Lagtang to prevent vehicles, especially motorcycles from entering towards Barangay Manipis,” said the mayor in a Facebook post.

Nobody was reported hurt in the landslide but a motorcycle was damaged.

The mayor urged the residents living in the area to be prepared to evacuate anytime. They are encouraged to be vigilant and check on their surroundings especially the grounds for instability.

“Kung ugaling awhagon mo sa atong CDRRMO ug atong mga barangay officials nga mo-evacuate sa inyong lugar, musunod lang unta ta. Let us prioritize the safety and security of our families than our properties,” added the mayor. /rcg