Ahong will cancel construction of 600-megawatt LNG power plant if this proves detrimental to people and environment

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will not oppose canceling the construction of a 600-megawatt Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Power Plant in his city if the project will harm the public and the environment.

On June 5, 2022, during the observance of World Environment Day, the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice Cebu Chapter and Center for Energy and Development (CEED) initiated a “Pedal for People and Plant.”

Using their bicycles, the group started their protest at the Mactan Shrine, Barangay Mactan, in Lapu-Lapu City, and headed to the site of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) Global Power’s proposed P60-B LNG plant in Barangay Poblacion.

Teody Navea, convenor of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) Cebu, in an interview stated that the power plant will not be good for the planet and the people.

“Nakahibalo mi nga ang panahon karon, panahon na sa pagdeklarar ug climate emergency sa tibuok kalibutan. Ang pagmugna niining planta makahimo ni ug kadaot sa katawhan ug sa kinaiyahan,” Navea said.

The public scoping of the power plant was first scheduled in May but was canceled after procedural and jurisdictional irregularities were raised.

Various groups have questioned proceedings of the public scoping, as well as alleged violations of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Administrative Order 2017-15 for the lack of information education campaign, focus group discussion, and other concerns on the project.

“Kinahanglanon paman gyud nato na ang public hearing. Sutaon pa gyud na nato kung makadaot ba gayud sa environment aron atong maklaro. At least, let’s be fair nga tagaan pod nato ang proponent ug higayon nga matubag nila ang mga issues and concerns sa mga tawo. So if dili makaayo sa atong katawhan why not, nganong ato mang ipadayon kung makadaot,” Chan said.

Chan, however, stated that if the power plant will operate, consumers of electricity in the city can expect a drop of P3.33 per kilowatt-hour on their monthly bills.

The mayor added that the construction of the power plant was still in the consultation stage.

He added that he already talked to the proponent of the project wherein they rescheduled the public hearing for three months’ time so that they can answer all the queries and concerns of the concerned stakeholders.

“Mao na seguro, gikan adtong ilang presentation supposed to be, unprepared man, daghan man ug kuwang, gitagaan sila ug extension aron makapangandam sila sa mga concerns sa mga lumuluyo,” he added. /rcg

