Things to be thankful for this World Environment Day!

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Life is beautiful because of the many wonders of this world.

Today, as we celebrate World Environment Day, let us simply remember all the things about why we should love our environment.

It brings peace— no matter how much we invent new things, the simple greens we see every day bring peace and harmony in our lives.

It gives our needs— our planet brings us the best things we all need that we think we can live without. It gives us the resources we need in our lives.

It gives us an escape— the environment is around us, but we seldom that see it as our best escape from our day-to-day realities in life.

It makes us human— without this beautiful environment we live in, we can never feel our entire existence. The environment completes us.

So let’s appreciate and care for our environment more, especially today, June 5, as we celebrate World Environment Day!

