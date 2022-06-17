1Cebu to invite tri-cities mayor for mass oath-taking

CEBU CITY, Philippines—For their upcoming ‘mass oath-taking’, 1Cebu group has invited the reelected mayors of the island province’s three independent cities.

In a recent press conference, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the mayors of Cebu City (Michael Rama), Lapu-Lapu City (Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan), and Mandaue City (Jonas Cortes) are expected to take part in the mass oath-taking.

“We have invited as well Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Mayor Ahong Chan and Cong. Cindy Chan… And Mayor Jonas as he is already part of 1Cebu… We hope that they will all be there,” Garcia told reporters.

Vice President-elect and now outgoing Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will also be attending 1Cebu’s event, which is slated this June 28, 2022 at Marco Polo Hotel.

While several mayors, councilors and Provincial Board members, allied with 1Cebu party have already taken their respective oath into office, Garcia said they will still attend the activity.

“It’s more like a formality to show the oneness and importantly the core and strength of 1Cebu,” she added.

1Cebu remained as Cebu province’s largest political party. Of their 51 mayoral candidates, 43 emerged victorious.

The group’s bets and allies also won in the congressional races, from the first up to the seventh districts.

