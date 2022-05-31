VP-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio to attend 1Cebu’s mass oath-taking on June 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio will be attending the mass oath-taking for 1Cebu’s winning candidates.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, announced that Duterte-Carpio has confirmed her attendance for 1Cebu’s event, which will be held on June 28.

In a press conference, Garcia, who is also the President of 1Cebu, said their party’s mass oath-taking will be held at the Marco Polo Hotel in Barangay Lahug im Cebu City.

“It will be this June 28 in Marco Polo Hotel where we, 1Cebu, first launched in 2007,” Garcia told reporters.

Duterte-Carpio’s runningmate, incoming President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., was also invited to attend the activity.

The governor said their group is still waiting for Marcos Jr.’s confirmation.

1Cebu remains as Cebu province’s largest political party. Of their 51 mayoral candidates, 43 emerged victorious.

The group’s bets and allies also won in the congressional races, from the first up to the seventh districts.

Cebu, the country’s most vote-rich province, delivered the most number of votes for the UniTeam tandem of Marcos Jr. and Duterte-Carpio.

