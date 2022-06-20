Another round of oil price hike awaits motorists on Tuesday

By: Christia Marie Ramos - Reporter / @CMRamosINQ - Inquirer.net | June 20,2022 - 08:32 PM

AFP FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies on Monday announced another round of price increases for fuel products.

SeaOil and Cleanfuel said the price of gasoline will increase by P0.80 per liter starting Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel will increase by P3.10 per liter.

SeaOil will also implement a price hike of P1.70 per liter of kerosene.

These price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday, beginning at 6 a.m. for SeaOil and at 8:01 a.m. for Cleanfuel.

Other oil companies have yet to make their respective price hike announcements.

RELATED STORY:

Another big-time oil price hike set from June 14

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Cleanfuel, oil companies, price adjustments, price increases for fuel products, Seaoil

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.