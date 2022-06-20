Another round of oil price hike awaits motorists on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies on Monday announced another round of price increases for fuel products.

SeaOil and Cleanfuel said the price of gasoline will increase by P0.80 per liter starting Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel will increase by P3.10 per liter.

SeaOil will also implement a price hike of P1.70 per liter of kerosene.

These price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday, beginning at 6 a.m. for SeaOil and at 8:01 a.m. for Cleanfuel.

Other oil companies have yet to make their respective price hike announcements.

