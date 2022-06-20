HUDO personnel of Mandaue clear extensions of houses in Subangdaku lot

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO) have conducted clearing operations in a lot in Barangay Subangdaku that is occupied by members of the Malibu-Matimco Village Home Owners Association Inc. (MMVHAI).

HUDO personnel were tasked to remove structures that encroached on nearby roads in preparation for road widening and drainage projects that would be implemented by the City Engineering Office.

At least five houses were affected. Although, only the extensions of their homes were cleared by HUDO.

Cesar Ylanan, head of the HUDO demolition team, said residents especially those affected were already given a notice way before.

Ylanan said the equipment could not pass through because it would hit the extensions.

Teresita Gipgano, who is one of the affected was a bit sad but she said she could not do anything about it.

“Sa una ila’ng giingun ingun ani ra kadak-a pero ilevel man gyud daw sa housing, Magibangan gyud dako, wala tay mahimo kay mao may kuan sa association (ug city),” said Gipgano.

(At first, they only said that it was only a bit that would be taken but they leveled it to the house. A large part was taken, but we cannot do anything about it because that is what the association [and city government].)

Divine Claro, a resident, said they hoped that the drainage would be constructed first as they had been suffering from the stagnant water in front of their houses.

“Bisan hinay nga uwan, naglunop na sa amo, gamay nga uwan dili na maagian, magbaha, uso ra ba’ng dengue ron,” said Claro.

(Even if it would be just a light rain, then the area would be flooded, a light rain and we could pass by the road because it would be flooded. What is a concern is that this is the time for dengue.)

“Unahon man gyud nang drainage una mag-abuno sa kuan (dalan),” said Ylanan.

(The drainage will always be the first to be done before we cover it (road with soil).)

Ylanan said the lot occupied by the association will be the first phase of the city’s road widening and drainage projects there.

/dbs

