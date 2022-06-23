Creek in fire-struck sitios in Punta to be restored

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be restoring the creek in Barangay Punta Princesa that was buried when residential houses were built in the recently fire-struck sitios.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, chairperson of the Disaster Council, said that the creek was buried causing major flooding in the areas during the rainy season.

Since the five sitios are being reblocked, the city government is taking the opportunity to restore the waterway to provide ample drainage to the area.

“Nagsturya mi ni Punta Barangay Captain Jun Andales unya gusto nila iparestore ang creek. So mao pud na atong gibuhat karon. Atong tarungon ang drainage ana nga area,” said Carillo.

(We talked with Punta Barangay Captain Jun Andales and they want the creek to be restored. So that is what we are doing now. We will properly do the drainage in that area.)

The reblocking of the site is already at 90 percent and in a few days, the residents, whose lots are not affected or only partially affected by the reblocking, can start rebuilding their homes.

The reblocking involves five sitios of Punta Princesa, which were affected by the June 11, 2022 fire, namely, Sitios Tuburan, Trinidad, Enriquez, Arca, and Little Bamboo.

The Disaster Office is already working on the release of the financial assistance for the residents amounting to P20,000 for structure owners, P10,000 for renters and sharers, and P10,000 for absentee structure owners.

Mayor Michael Rama also ordered the Disaster Office to hasten the installation of temporary housing at Sitio Tuburan for the families who would be permanently displaced due to the reblocking.

“Nagmeeting mi sa grupo sa disaster nga unsaon nato nga mapaspas ang pagpalit sa van housing. According to the contractor, less than a week installation mahuman na, mapuy-an na dayon,” said Carillo.

(We meet with the disaster group on how to hasten buying the van housing. According to the contractor, it will take only less than a week of installation and it will be completed, it can be lived on then.)

The city is set to purchase 200 van housing units that will be the temporary relocation site for displaced families.

A medium-rise building (MRB) still in Sitio Tuburan is the permanent relocation for the displaced families in Punta Princesa, but it may take at least two years before it will be completed.

Carillo said they were still finalizing the number of families permanently displaced by the fire and reblocking, but two non-victims of the fire would be displaced as well.

He said that these two families would be provided with financial assistance and a choice to avail of the permanent relocation in the MRB.

/dbs

