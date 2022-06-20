Arson complaint readied against several individuals linked to Punta fire – CCFO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) is set to file formal complaints of arson against individuals allegedly behind the Barangay Punta Princesa fire possibly this week.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO1) Wendell Villanueva, CCFO information officer, said this as the CCFO investigators continued to gather more pieces of evidence to strengthen claims that certain individuals had started the fire that left thousands of individuals homeless last June 11, 2022.

Villanueva said that they strongly believed that the fire was set intentionally.

He also begged off to disclose further details until the case would be filed against the suspects.

“Atong gi make sure nga mo file man gani tag kaso dapat airtight atoang argumento ug ebidensya para di masayang lang ba, madismiss lang for lack of evidence,” Villanueva said.

(We are making sure that if we file a case, our argument and evidence should be airtight so that these will not be wasted, and will not be dismissed for lack of evidence.)

“Matutukan unta dayun to pero saon ta man nagsunod sunod pod ang dagkong sunog nga angay pod nato gaan og pagtagad,” he added.

(We could have focused on the issue but what can we do several fire incidents happened and we have to focus our attention on them.)

He also said that they already had a witness, who reportedly had personal knowledge about what happened.

But Villanueva said that they had yet to talk to that person.

Initial investigation showed that there were individuals engaged in an argument before the fire started.

Residents claimed that the fire started at the house of these arguing individuals.

Villanueva said that they might file the arson complaint possibly within the week and the CCFO would act as the complainant.

He also assured that the regular process of filing the arson complaint against these individuals would be followed.

/dbs

