Ermita and Punta Princesa fire victims to receive cash aid from the city government

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Victims of the separate massive fires that hit barangays Ermita and Punta Princesa in Cebu City this month will soon receive cash aid from the Cebu City Government.

In a text message to CDN Digital, Portia Basmayor, who heads the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), said they are just waiting for the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to adopt a resolution appropriating for the funding of the cash aid to be distributed to the fire victims.

“We have to wait for the SP resolution,” Basmayor told CDN Digital when asked if the city has already started distributing financial aid to the fire victims of the two barangays.

Basmayor, though, said that their national counterpart, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), has already distributed its cash aid to the victims.

Basmayor stated that under the resolution, each resident whose home was destroyed or suffered significant damage will receive P20,000, while the city will give P10,000 to each owner whose home sustained only minor damage.

For those who have had their homes rented out, they will receive P10,000, and each renter and family living under one roof will receive the same amount.

The fire that broke in Barangay Ermita last June 6, 2022, displaced more than 700 residents while the afternoon fire incident that hit five sitios in Punta Princesa last June 11 affected 819 families and left around 3,000 individuals homeless.

/bmjo

