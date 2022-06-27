WATCH: ‘Please Don’t Touch My Birdie’ gets soulful treatment from Gary, Regine, Moira

“Idol Philippines” judges Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez and Moira Dela Torre showed their appreciation of their fellow judge Chito Miranda’s music, as they sang a slow and soulful version of his band Parokya ni Edgar’s hit song “Please Don’t Touch My Birdie.”

Valenciano, Velasquez and Dela Torre were sitting beside each other at the set of the reality singing competition when Dela Torre started to sing, as seen on her Instagram page yesterday, June 26. Valenciano and Velasquez then followed Dela Torre by singing the same line in varying tones.

“‘[Please] Don’t Touch My Birdie’ [by Parokya ni Edgar]. Cover by [Idol Philippines season two] judges,” Dela Torre said.

While the three of them were singing, Miranda, who was also sitting beside them, shook his head and eventually broke into laughs after hearing a few lines. After their song, the show judges laughed at each other while the staff cheered for them.

“Don’t touch it,” Valenciano quipped, concluding the video.

“Idol Philippines” season two premiered last Saturday, June 25. Valenciano and Miranda were introduced as new judges of the show, while Velasquez and Dela Torre already served as judges in the first season with actor-musician James Reid and comedian Vice Ganda. JB

