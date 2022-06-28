Congresswoman-elect Cindi King-Chan bares priority projects, programs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City lone district congresswoman-elect Cindi King-Chan identified her priority projects, programs, and legislation, days before she officially assumes office.

Chan said that her priority programs are represented by the acronym CINDI, which stands for “Children, women, elderly and PWDs,” “Infrastructure,” “New Normal in Tourism,” “Dialysis Center,” and “Institutionalization of Micro Finance Programs and Access to Capital to Support Small and Medium Enterprises.”

Chan said that as a mother of four, she wants to concentrate on kids, aiming to give every Oponganon child a chance to receive good and quality education.

She noted that some of the youth in the city are still unable or find it difficult to attend school and finish their studies due to insufficient financial resources.

“To address this, I will seek the creation of a state college in Lapu-Lapu City with an Annex in Olango Island for us to be able to extend free tuition to a hundred more aspiring students,” Chan said.

Chan also promised to implement livelihood projects for women and give them employment opportunities. She also plans to give assistance to the elderly and PWDs.

For Infrastructure, the congresswoman-elect also plans to propose the creation of a Lapu-Lapu City District Engineering Office in Congress, to ensure that public works projects will be carried out more promptly and efficiently.

Currently, Lapu-Lapu City is being served by the Cebu 6th District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways, despite being separated in the 6th district for more than 12 years now.

Chan also promised to implement the long overdue Master Drainage Plan to minimize or avoid the incident of flooding in the city.

“As your representative in Congress, I will work hard to ensure that our city will receive adequate funding to allow our officials to finally implement the master drainage plan. We simply cannot let our people suffer any longer. You deserve better,” she added.

Meanwhile, Chan said that tourism has always been the bread and butter of the city. She said that she will see to it that the city will receive adequate support to strengthen its hold as a major tourism hub, not only in the region but in the entire country.

It has also been a dream for Chan and her husband, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, to establish a dialysis center in the city’s hospital as kidney disease are among the most expensive diseases to manage.

“I will be working closely with the Central Visayas Center for Health Development of the Department of Health to bring this plan to reality,” she said.

She added that the dialysis center that she plans to establish will be free of charge to indigent patients.

Lastly, Chan also promised to institutionalize the Micro Finance Programs in the city and give access to capital to support small and medium enterprises.

She said that she would extend the much-needed financial assistance to those who would want to start their own business ventures, with very little interest.

“My office will also look at possible partnerships with the Department of Trade and Industry for this purpose,” she added.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Ahong’s focus in the next 3 years: Revitalize tourism

Cindi Chan, Mayor Chan’s wife, to run for Lapu-Lapu Lone District’s Congress seat

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy