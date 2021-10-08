Cindi Chan, Mayor Chan’s wife, to run for Lapu-Lapu Lone District’s Congress seat

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cindi Chan, First lady and Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC) chairperson, said that he would prioritize tourism, education, and the implementation of infrastructure projects in the city if she would be elected as a lone district representative.

Chan said that before she accepted the challenge to run as a lone district representative, she asked for divine intervention from the God Almighty.

“Naka-realize ko nga kinahanglan gyud og kaabag ang mayor. Since day one sa iyang political career, 25 years naman mi karon, pirmi gyud ko nag-support niya,” Chan said.

(I realized that the mayor would need support. Since day one of his political career, we are 25 years now. I have always supported him.)

Chan also expressed her gratitude to her supporters, especially to those who urged her to run.

“Thank gyud kaayo no. Na-overwhelmed ko sa inyong support. Wala pa ko mo-sink in ron, and I really prayed hard kay this is not easy for me,” she added.

(Thank you. I am overwhelmed by your support. It has not yet sink in, and I really prayed hard for this is not easy.)

Earlier, several sectoral groups and organizations signed a manifesto of support urging the TCHAC chairperson to run for the congressional post.

Chan filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) on Friday morning, October 8, 2021, under the Team Libre-PDP Laban of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Chan will be facing incumbent councilor Michael Dignos from Team Deretso of the Radazas, and Lawyer Chieze Demegillo from the Liberal Party in the upcoming 2022 elections.

