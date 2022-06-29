‘Santino’ Santisima looks to bounce back in fight against Japanese foe this August

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former world title challenger Jeo “Santino” Santisima will look to recover from a loss when he takes on Hiroshige Osawa of Japan on August 14, 2022 at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Santisima, the former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world super bantamweight title contender, is currently in Cebu training under ZIP Sanman Boxing team.

The 26-year-old former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart is yearning for redemption following his devastating loss to Mexican/American Joet Gonzales last March in Fresno, California.

Santisima lost to Gonzales via a ninth round technical knockout in a fight that staked the WBO international featherweight title.

FIRST FIGHT IN JAPAN

The loss derailed Santisima’s back-to-back winning streak against fellow Filipino opponents. Santisima currently holds a record of 21 wins (18 by knockouts) and four losses.

Santisima, who already fought twice in the United States, will set foot in Japan for the first time in his pro boxing career.

His bout against Osawa is expected to be tough as the Japanese has a more experienced record.

The 37-year-old Osawa, who once fought for the WBO world featherweight title against Oscar Valdez in 2016, has a record of 37 wins (21 by knockouts) with five defeats and four draws.

Osawa is riding on a four-fight winning streak since 2018. Santisima will be his third Filipino opponent. He already defeated Belmar Preciado in 2018 and Jonel Alibio in 2011.

