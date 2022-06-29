President-elect BBM thanks One Cebu party: ‘It has never fallen to a Marcos to win big in Cebu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—President-elect Bongbong Marcos (BBM) thanked One Cebu for its ‘immense contribution and support’ in the UniTeam’s bid for Malacañang.

Marcos was in Cebu together with his running mate, vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio, to attend the mass oath-taking and thanksgiving ceremony of the One Cebu party headed by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on Tuesday night, June 28, 2022.

At least 52 candidates and political allies from One Cebu, including Garcia, emerged victorious during the May 9 polls. They took their oath before Associate Justice Geraldine Faith Econg.

Marcos, in his speech during the event, said he and Duterte-Carpio were ‘beneficiaries of One Cebu’s success.’

“It is good to see us in a different setting and I cannot thank you enough for the support that you have gave myself and Inday Sara, our candidates when we were campaigning. The results are clear,” said Marcos Jr.

Marcos also thanked the Cebuanos for trusting him, and said that he felt privileged in being the first member of the influential clan to win big in Cebu, once a hallmark of anti-Marcos protests and movements.

“It has never fallen to a Marcos to win big in Cebu,” he said.

Cebu delivered the most votes to Marcos during the recent elections, at 1.5 million votes. His running mate, Duterte-Carpio, also gained 1.7 million votes.

The incoming President reiterated his call for unity as he is set to be sworn as the country’s 17th President on Thursday, June 30.

“I needed you help during the campaign. Perhaps, I can say, I need you help even more now. Marami tayong kailangan gawin (There’s a lot that we have to do). There will be many challenges that we will face,” Marcos said.

One Cebu also invited several notable figures in the local and national scenes for Tuesday’s event, such as the mayors of Cebu’s three independent cities – Cebu (Michael Rama), Lapu-Lapu (Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan) and Mandaue (Jonas Cortes).

Aside from BBM and Duterte-Carpio, those who were present included Senators-elect Mark Villar and Win Gatchalian, and Palace officials such as former Malacañang spokesperson Harry Roque and outgoing Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo.

