Lapu-Lapu plans to build 8-story city hall

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan plans to construct a new city hall building within his second term as mayor.

As a highly urbanized city, Chan said that it is high time for the city to have a new city hall building.

“Imo i-compare sa mga municipalities, tan-awon nimo atong mga silingan, ang Consolacion high-rise na, ang Liloan nagsugod na sa ilang gwapo kaayo nga municipal hall. So high time na seguro nga we will have our own new city hall,” Chan said.

Chan said that the new city hall building that he plans to construct will be located in the same compound where the present one can be found.

He said that the old city hall would be demolished for the construction of an eight-story new city hall building.

However, Chan said that he would still need to find a budget for the said plan.

“Wala pani sa atong budget karon for the city council. This would cost a lot of money mao ni atong gipangitaan kung asa ta mangita ug kwarta,” he added.

Aside from this, Chan said that he would also repair the roads surrounding the city hall and ensure that rainwater would go directly to their drainage.

Chan also plans to renovate the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Complex and construct a high-rise parking area on it.

“Dilapidated na kaayo ang atong sports complex, pwede ra gyud ta magtukod ug high-rise para sa parking area,” he added. /rcg

