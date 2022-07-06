50 contingents to join Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Almost all localities in Cebu have committed to joining the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo this August.

It was revealed during the 1st General Assembly between the Cebu Provincial Government and the mayors that at least 50 localities, equivalent to 50 contingents, expressed their commitment to join the festivity.

The meeting was held at the Capitol’s Social Hall on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and was broadcasted on social media through Sugbo News, the provincial government’s media arm.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, for her part, pledged to provide each participating local government unit (LGU) a subsidy for their production.

Garcia vowed to give P1 million in assistance to participating localities based in mainland Cebu, and P1.5 million to those from the island groups of Bantayan and Camotes.

‘Festival of festivals’

Earlier that day, the Capitol also convened with the tourism officials from the 50 towns and component cities to discuss, among others, preparations for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

Dubbed as the ‘festival of festivals’, the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo formed part of the Capitol’s month-long celebration for its founding anniversary.

The event was suspended for roughly two years when the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020.

Garcia previously announced that they are planning to revive all physical events and activities for the province’s 453rd Founding Anniversary this August, including Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 will take place this August 8.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Gwen’s ‘small request’ to PBBM cabinet members: Close collaboration between Nat’l gov’t and Cebu province

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy