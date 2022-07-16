Run in the company of wild animals in Go Race Cebu: The Great Safari Experience on July 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How does running in the wild while being watched by elephants, tigers, impalas, and other exotic animals feel?

Running enthusiasts will get the rare chance to answer this question in the unique and fun-filled Go Race Cebu: The Great Safari Experience at the world-class Cebu Safari & Adventure Park in Carmen town, north Cebu on July 30, 2022.

The race is held in line with the return of the Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2022 celebration of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) after its two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will race in one of the country’s most extensive safari and adventure parks, which spans 170 hectares and features 120 species of wild animals numbering more than a thousand.

In its launching on Friday at the Golden Prince Hotel, Brigitte Carmel Lim, the CBM 2022 overall chairperson said they’re looking forward to seeing runners experience their one-of-a-kind sports event.

“Running in the wild is surely going to be a magical experience. Running itself is already a great experience, so how much more in the wild? Be ready to spot some animals and connect with nature as well,” said Lim.

“We wanted an event that is informative and experiential at the same time. So this upcoming race in Cebu Safari is one of the best examples of combining not just fun but adventurous and experiential as well. We’re so happy that this event will be happening on July 30 and we hope to see you there.”

UNIQUE RACE WITH NATURE

The Go Race Cebu is technically a combination of a running and obstacle race through Cebu Safari’s facility.

Distances to be competed are three kilometers, 6k, and 12k.

The 3k is purely a fun run event. The 6k and 12k distances feature a combination of obstacle course racing and running with various challenges along the way according to the race director, Carlo Sumayang.

To spice up the competition, the organizers will give out cash prizes.

“We approached Cebu Safari, and without hesitation, they said yes to do this obstacle race. Hopefully, we would like to continue this tradition of promoting wellness and fitness, and of course in making it an experiential activity,” added Lim.

The 12k champion takes home a whopping P10,000 while the two runners-up get P8,000, and P5,000, respectively.

The 6k champion, on the other hand, will receive P5,000, P3,000 for the second placer, and P2,000 for the third placer.

The organizers revealed that over 800 runners have already registered which is already close to their target of 1,000 participants.

Runners from Dumaguete, Ormoc, and Bohol have also signed up for the race.

For those who don’t have vehicles going to the Cebu Safari & Adventure Park, the organizers will provide a bus that would take them to the race venue and back to Cebu City on race day.

Those who want to join the race can visit the Cebu Business Month and the Cebu Safari & Adventure Park Facebook pages for more information. /rcg

