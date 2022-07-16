Davao Dreamers rebound, dump Asturias Corn Ranchers in PSL 21U hoop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Davao Occidental Dreamers avenged their opening game defeat in the Pilipinas Super League 21-Under VisMin Leg by routing fellow newcomer Asturias Corn Ranchers, 89-68, on Friday at the Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports and Cultural Center in Bogo City.

The Dreamers absorbed a heartbreaking, 72-76, loss to the PSL 21-U Aspirants Division Cup champion, Consolacion Sarok Weavers, last July 8 at the Toledo City Megadome in Toledo City, Cebu.

However, on Friday evening, the Dreamers showed why they’re one of the feared teams in the league by dominating both ends of the floor, forcing the Ranchers to commit 29 turnovers while converting 37 points from them.

They also displayed their offensive prowess by scoring 26 fastbreak points.

Christian Malano topped the Dreamers with 22 points from 9-of-12 field goals. He added an assist and one steal.

Forward Jude Bagay chipped in 13 points and grabbed one rebound while their leading scorer Rainer Maga, who had an impressive outing in the opening game, had an off night, scoring only eight points.

Meanwhile, Jannel Saludar scored 16 points with five rebounds for the Ranchers as teammate Den Rick Orgong wasted his double-double outing of 11 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

The Ranchers looked good in the opening minutes with a three-point cushion, 6-3.

However, the Dreamers retaliated with a 7-3, run courtesy of Malano’s back-to-back baskets then sealed the first half with a 14-point lead, 52-38. They had their biggest lead at 22 points for their first win of the tournament. /rcg

