PRO-7 strengthen ties with Badjao-Muslim community in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is strengthening its ties with the Badjao-Muslim Community in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, to help improve peace and order in the area.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Crystal Peralta, the spokesperson of PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, said this following the outreach program that they conducted on Monday, July 25, 2022, which benefitted at least 200 individuals.

PRO-7 personnel handed goods to some residents of sitio Naba in Alaska-Mambaling. The packs consist of rice, and vegetables, among others.

Peralta said that they chose to go directly to the residents to get a clearer picture of the situation in the area.

Peralta said that the residents there have also vowed to support the police in their programs for better peace and order situation.

“Sila ay nakikiisa sa mga programa, sa ating mga activity, proyekto lalong lao na po, nakikiusap tayo sa kanila na tulungan tayo sa problema sa anti-criminality sa ating illegal drugs at the same time, mapanatili ang kapayapaan ng kanilang komunidad,” Peralta said.

Peralta said it would be best that law enforcers, such as the police, connect with the community.

“Mas maganda po kasi na tayo mismo ang maglapit sa sarili natin sa ating komunidad,” she said.

She added that this is only the start of their programs with the Badjao-Muslim Community.

/bmjo

