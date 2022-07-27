12 arrested in drug den raid in Tisa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 49-year-old aircon technician, and 11 others, were arrested after government anti-narcotics agents raided a ‘drug den’ in Brgy. Tisa, Cebu City on Wednesday, July 27.

The aircon technician, identified as Arnel Pacaña, was the subject of Wednesday’s operation, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said in a press release.

Pacaña was reportedly the caretaker of the drug den, PDEA-7 added, and allegedly can dispose of at least 50 grams of illegal drugs in a week.

Agents also arrested 11 other individuals whom they believed were visitors and patrons in Pacaña’s drug den.

They are Joel G. Villejo, 39, habal-habal driver; Steven Monares, 24, habal-habal driver; Giovanni Intic, 45, taxi driver; Nelson Odchigue, 58, jobless; Jefferson Cubillo, 26, habal-habal driver; Irenio Mendez, 26, habal-habal driver; Ricky Hortezano, 37, street vendor; Alex Altamira, 54, dispatcher; Rodulfo Castillon, 39, construction worker; Rolando Quibilan, 57, habal-habal driver; and Gil Silvosa, 40, habal-habal driver.

PDEA-7 confiscated around 10 grams of suspected shabu, worth P68,000, during Wednesday’s raid.

The suspects are currently under the custody of PDEA-7 and will be facing charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

“Dismantling of drug dens is considered a high-impact operation as drug dens are breeding ground for violence and criminality and disrupt peace and order in the community,” said PDEA-7. /rcg

