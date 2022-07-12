PDEA-7 shuts down 27th drug den, arrests 3 persons in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities dismantled a drug den and arrested least three individuals, including a couple, in Sitio Kawayan, Barangay Buhisan in Cebu City on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said that this dismantled drug den was the 27th in Central Visayas since January 2022.

Alcantara identified the arrested suspects as alleged drug den maintainers, Esayas Alcover, 24, and his live-in-partner, Honei Maloloy-on, 20.

Included in those who were nabbed was the alleged drug den visitor, Ramel Abanes, 37. These three were residents of the said barangay and are currently detained at the PDEA-7’s holding facility in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

‘High-impact operation’

Alcantara said that Alcover allegedly used his house as a drug den, where he allows visitors to buy and take sachets of illegal drugs. Authorities confiscated at least 10 grams of suspected shabu from the suspects worth P68,000.

“Dismantling of drug dens is considered a high-impact operation as drug dens are breeding ground for violence and criminality and disrupt peace and order in the community,” Alcantara said.

Authorities are working to determine the possible source of Alcover’s illegal drugs.

Alcantara said it took at least a month for the operators to conduct the operation against Alcover. The operation stemmed from the information they received about the latter’s involvement in illegal drugs.

Aside from 20 to 30 grams of ‘shabu’ that he can dispose of per week, he also allegedly sells at least 200 grams of marijuana in a week.

