PH women’s  U-18 booters lose to Australia

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippines Under-18 women’s national team opened their campaign in the AFF U18 Women’s Championship 2022 with a 4-0 loss to Australia on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Jakabaring Athletic Field in Palembang, Indonesia.

The Philippines, which is campaigning in Group B of the tournament, couldn’t catch a break during their match against the Aussies, who were relentless with their attacks.

In the end, Australia scored four goals headed by Avaani Prakash’s two goals. Prakash scored the first goal at the 26th minute.

After halftime, India Beier nailed Australia’s second goal at the 59th minute, while Prakash scored her second goal at the 62nd minute to make it 3-0.

Maya Lobo virtually sealed the dominating win for the Aussies with her goal at the 69th minute.

Isabella Flanigan, who was part of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) that won the title of the AFF Women’s Championship 2022, had numerous opportunities during the match to score a goal, but was unable to convert one.

Nonetheless, the Philippines U18 team still has a chance to grab a win as they take on Myanmar on Wednesday, July 27, at the same venue, and Malaysia on Friday, July 29, at the Gelora Jakabaring Stadium.

Among the members of the Philippines U18 team are eight players from the Central Visayas Football Association.

They are Celina Beatrice Salazar, Maegan Andrea Alforque, Jodi Marie Banzon, Rae Mikella Tolentino, Kyza Stephan Colina, Mish Tzishe Castañares, Maria Andrea Evangelista, and Elisha Flor Maio Lubiano.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Pinay U18 booters seek lofty finish in AFF Under-18 Women’s Championship in Indonesia

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy