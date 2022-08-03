Man accused of 5 counts of rape arrested in Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities from Carcar City, southern Cebu have put behind bars a male senior citizen who was wanted for five counts of rape.

Carcar City Police Station chief, Police Lt. Col. Ardioleto Cabagnot, confirmed they arrested a 70-year-old man in Sitio Kalangyawon, Brgy. Napo last Tuesday evening, August 2 for charges of rape.

Cabagnot said the suspect had been wanted for two years until his arrest at 6:39 p.m. last Tuesday. The accused was facing five counts of rape.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Branch 77 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Carcar City last February 19, 2020, and was signed by Presiding Judge Joy Redoble.

CDN Digital has decided not to disclose the suspect’s identity after police confirmed that one of his victims happened to be a minor and a family member.

Cabagnot added that Carcar City’s intel personnel and the Regional Intelligence Unit of Central Visayas (RIU-7) recently located the rape suspect’s whereabouts.

He also said they made the arrest at the suspect’s residence, and that the latter did not resist arrest.

Carcar City is a fifth-class component city in Cebu province, situated approximately 40 kilometers south of Cebu City. /rcg

