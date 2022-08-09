Central Visayas: 1.4M enrollees and counting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two weeks before school year 2022 to 2023 starts, the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) is more than halfway in reaching its target number of enrollees.

As of Monday, August 8, DepEd-7 recorded 1.4 million enrollees for the academic year.

DepEd-7 director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez said the figures translate to a 70 percent accomplishment rate as they are aiming to register 2 million enrollees this year.

“We have already reached 1.4 million enrollees. And we’re confident we can get the target of 2 million enrollees,” said Jimenez in Cebuano.

In the meantime, DepEd-7 said repairs are still ongoing for the 2,000 classrooms that incurred damages due to Typhoon Odette.

“Some of the damaged classrooms are already being repaired while some are yet to be repaired,” Jimenez added.

At least 3,400 schools, both public and private, in Central Visayas are expected to resume conducting face-to-face classes this August 22.

RELATED STORIES

DepEd-7: Booster dose for students not required

DepEd7 urged IATF to start inoculating young adults

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy