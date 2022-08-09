Central Visayas: 1.4M enrollees and counting
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two weeks before school year 2022 to 2023 starts, the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) is more than halfway in reaching its target number of enrollees.
As of Monday, August 8, DepEd-7 recorded 1.4 million enrollees for the academic year.
DepEd-7 director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez said the figures translate to a 70 percent accomplishment rate as they are aiming to register 2 million enrollees this year.
“We have already reached 1.4 million enrollees. And we’re confident we can get the target of 2 million enrollees,” said Jimenez in Cebuano.
In the meantime, DepEd-7 said repairs are still ongoing for the 2,000 classrooms that incurred damages due to Typhoon Odette.
“Some of the damaged classrooms are already being repaired while some are yet to be repaired,” Jimenez added.
At least 3,400 schools, both public and private, in Central Visayas are expected to resume conducting face-to-face classes this August 22.
