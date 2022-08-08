DepEd-7: Booster dose for students not required

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) said COVID-19 vaccination status will not be a prerequisite in face-to-face classes, even among students.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 director, reiterated that students are not mandated to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can participate in in-person classes.

This also means that students expected to return to their classrooms this August 22 are not required to get a booster dose.

However, Jimenez encouraged parents to get their children inoculated as an added protection against the infection.

“We strongly encourage, but not require, our learners to have the booster dose,” he said.

The DepEd-7’s top official also made a similar announcement previously to teachers and non-teaching personnel.

In the meantime, Jimenez said, counselling is still ongoing for parents, students and teachers to convince them to get the vaccines.

Most schools in Central Visayas, around 3,400 of these, have been given the go-signal to return to face-to-face classes, albeit in a limited capacity, for the incoming school year.

The school year 2022 to 2023 will start this August 22.

