St. Rose of Lima Parish in Daanbantayan elevated to archdiocesan shrine

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu has become the home of the country’s first archdiocesan shrine dedicated to St. Rose of Lima.

This after Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma approved the petition to elevate the status of the St. Rose of Lima Parish in Daanbantayan to an Archdiocesan Shrine, a report from the CBCPNews, the media arm of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), stated.

Palma released to the public the approved petition on August 13, the article added.

The Archdiocese of Cebu is expected to formally elevate St. Rose of Lima Parish to an Archdiocesan Shrine this August 30, which coincides with the town’s feast day for its patron saint, St. Rose of Lima.

St. Rose of Lima Parish church in Daanbantayan was erected in 1886 and is among the many heritage churches found in Cebu province.

With the elevation of another parish church, the Archdiocese of Cebu will now have 24 archdiocesan shrines.

“(This makes the Archdiocese of Cebu as) the Local church with the most number of shrines in the country,” the report from CBCPNews said.

St. Rose of Lima, whose birthname is Isabel Flores de Oliva, is the first canonized saint from the Western Hemisphere, according to Britannica.

Pope Clement X canonized her as a saint in 1668.

Daanbantayan is a first-class municipality situated at the northernmost tip of Cebu.

