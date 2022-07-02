Archdiocese of Cebu launches 2 Councils for its Commission on the Laity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu, through its Commission on the Laity, formally launched the Cebu Archdiocesan Council of Popular Devotions (CACPD) and the Cebu Archdiocesan Council of Apostolic Services (CACAS) on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma presided a mass and mission send-off ceremony of the council officers and members at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Friday to mark the launching.

In a social media post the Archdiocese introduced CACPD and CACAS as councils under its Commission on the Laity.

The Commission on the Laity is composed of Lay Organization, Movements, Association and Services (LOMAS) which are subdivided into five various councils including the Charismatic, Marian, Lay Tertiary, Popular Devotions, and Apostolic Services.

The Charismatic, Marian, and Lay Tertiary councils were launched in 2021.

“This year, the Archdiocese of Cebu aims to organize the Councils of Popular Devotions and Apostolic Services in every parish within the archdiocese,” reads the post.

The CACPD, the Archdiocese said, is a coordinating body, open to all organizations identified through their devotion to the Holy Trinity and the Saints, as well as other lay movements with specific spirituality and acts of piety.

CACAS, on the other hand, is a coordinating body, open to all organizations identified through their particular service offered for the love of the Church (not belonging to Charismatic, Marian, Third Order, Popular Devotions).

The Archdiocese said organizations who wish to be accredited can visit the office of the Commission on the Laity located at the IEC Convention Center – Cebu. /rcg

