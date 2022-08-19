All systems go for Mandani Bay Dragon Boat Regatta this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for one of the major dragon boat races in Cebu, the Mandani Bay Dragon Boat Regatta 2022 at the Mandani Bay in Mandaue City this weekend.

The event is organized by no less than the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) which took home multiple gold medals in the prestigious International Dragon Boat Federation’s (IDBF) 13th Club Crew World Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

According to PADS team manager, JP Maunes, they are optimistic about good weather and a safe race for all participants.

The race drew a total of 55 dragon boat teams from around the Philippines, making it one of the biggest dragon boat races in the country this year.

“So far perfect ang venue for dragon boat racing medyo stable diri ang tubig because it is a bay,” said Maunes.

“Flat ang tubig diri sa Mandani Bay, maayo ang panahon, expecting good weather tomorrow. Perfect timing kaayo ang good weather ugma kay at first anxious mi kay naa ta sa tail end sa low pressure area the past few days.”

Maunes revealed that the PADS dragon boat crew that won gold medals in the IDBF Club Crew Championships will be manning the officiating side of the race.

PADS will also field its youth developmental dragon boat crew during the competition.

In addition, the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) officials will also oversee the event tomorrow.

In fact, PDBF, according to Maunes has of proposing to have the Mandani Bay area host international championship races in the future.

The PDBF officials assessed that the venue has passed international dragon boat standards.

The race will feature various categories such as open small boat, women’s small boat, mixed masters small boat, and mixed standard boat, among others.

Cash prizes await the winning dragon boat teams.

Maunes said that they didn’t leave a single stone unturned to ensure all participants will have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Maunes also revealed that they’ve coordinated with the Mandaue City Police Office, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Mandaue City Bantay Dagat for additional security.

He also required all participants to wear a life vest for safety.

Other than that, everything’s already in place for the major race tomorrow which starts at 5:30 AM and would likely wrap up at 5:00 PM. /rcg

