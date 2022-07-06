Mandani Bay Dragon Boat Regatta 2022 to unfurl on Aug 20

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) will be organizing a boat race on August 20, 2022.

The Mandani Bay Dragon Boat Regatta 2022 is the first major sporting event to be held in Mandaue City after the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is a partnership between the Mandaue City Government, the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mandani Bay for the celebration of the city’s 53rd Charter Day on August 30.

PADS Dragon Boat Team President Arnold Balais said that the activity aims to popularize the sport in the country, especially among the youths, and raise funds for PADS’ entry into international events.

John Paul Maunes, the event’s organizer said they want to promote Mandaue City as one of the premier dragon boat destinations in the country.

“We wanted to highlight Mandaue City as the Dragon Boat Racing Capital in the Philippines,” said Maunes.

About 600 athletes and over 20 teams from Cebu, Bohol, Negros, and Manila are expected to participate in the event. It will be held on the coastline of Mandani Bay.

The competition will have the following categories: open small boat, women’s small boat, mixed masters small boat, and mixed standard boat, among others.

The champion squad will receive P20,000 cash, a trophy, and medals; the first runner-up will pocket P15,000, a trophy, and medals; and the second runner-up will get P10,000, a trophy, and medals.

Maunes said they will be applying the International Dragon Boat Federation’s (IDBF) race rules and regulations.

The PADS Dragon Boat team will represent the Philippines in IDBF’s 13th Club Crew World Championships from July 18 to July 24 in Sarasota, Florida. /rcg

