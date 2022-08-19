Watsons Invests In Delivery Services, Upgrades Their Mobile App

The last two years have underscored the importance of getting deliveries of essentials like prescriptions and OTC medications, wellness products such as vitamins and supplements, and personal care items as soon as possible.

Watsons has invested in online and phone delivery services, such as the Express Delivery Service and Call & Delivery, to give customers more convenience in fulfilling their health, wellness, and beauty needs. The delivery services have also increased customers’ adherence to medication, especially for patients who have maintenance and required doses. Watsons also delivers nationwide, with the exception of some areas outside of their logistics partners’ delivery zones.

The retailer has also made these services affordable so that more Filipinos could avail themselves of them. Filipinos can now get their hands on their health essentials with a delivery fee of Php 50 nationwide.

“We realized during the pandemic that many people, especially seniors, could not leave their homes. So, what we did was to make sure that no one would miss taking their maintenance medications or daily vitamins,” said Rickett Cruz, Watsons Philippines E-commerce Senior Manager, O+O Business Development E-Commerce.

Watsons Express Delivery Service was initially just available in Metro Manila and select cities in Cavite, Rizal, Laguna and Bulacan but has now been expanded to Visayas and Mindanao. Among the areas covered in the Visayas and Mindanao are Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, and Davao.

Download the Watsons App or go to their website for more information.

Aside from delivery services, customers also have the option to order products and collect them in store within 30 minutes after placing the order via the Click & Collect feature of the Watsons App. The app is also loaded with exclusive deals and offers stackable coupons that will make the shopping experience budget-friendly and convenient at the same time.

To check whether your area is included in the three-hour delivery service, open your Watsons App and press the Express Delivery icon. Download the Watsons App at https://mshare.app.aswatson.com/share/watsons/wtcph/api/v1.0.0/app/share?type=HBA or go to https://www.watsons.com.ph for more information.

With over 900 Watsons stores in the Philippines, Watsons offers more ways to shop with the Call & Delivery service as well as the Click & Collect service, where you may purchase online and pick up your items from the Watsons store near you. Aside from branded products, Watsons also has its own branded OTC medications, supplements and personal care items.

Watsons continues to put a smile on its customers’ faces by promising a hassle-free shopping experience so their customers stay healthy and have more time to spend with their loved ones.

