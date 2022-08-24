Police have identified teens involved in dawn commotion

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Police have already identified some of the teenagers involved in a fracas that happened in Barangay Alang-Alang last Friday dawn, August 19, 2022.

The Mandaue City Police Office Station 1 caught an 18-year-old alias Jerry and another 14-year-old boy after conducting a hot pursuit operation.

Jerry was detained at the police station and is facing a case of alarm and scandal while the 14-year-old boy was already turned over to a shelter for children.

The feud between the two groups of teenagers happened along UN Avenue in the area going to Lapu-Lapu City.

Their dispute was captured on closed-circuit television where one of them was seen brandishing a firearm.

The teenagers were from different barangays in Mandaue City and the neighboring Consolacion town.

Jerry said that the reason for their feud was that the other group was allegedly envious of them because a lot of girls were attracted to their group.

“Nasuya sila kay naa man magtapok ang mga babaye sa amoa. Di mi manghilabot paabot ra hilabtan,” said Jerry.

He also claimed that the teenager who possessed a gun was not a member of his group and added that it was already the second time that the group has brought a firearm.

Police Major Lean Rey Endozo, Police Station 1 chief said that they have also identified others who were involved in the commotion but are still verifying their real names as most of them only used nicknames.

Endozo said that after the incident they improved their roving operations in their jurisdiction, especially in the interior areas of the barangays. /rcg

