50 indigent Grade 1 students in Brgy. Kalunasan receive bags, school supplies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 50 indigent Grade 1 students at the Kalunasan Elementary School in Cebu City received a donation of bags, school supplies, and goodies from the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

This distribution was part of the city jail’s AMUMA program, which stands for Among Mainiton ug Mahigugmaong Ayuda.

The AMUMA program of the personnel of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory is an adaptation to the Bureau of Management and Penology’s “Tulong sa Kumunidad Bayang Maunlad Project”.

AMUMA is the jail personnel’s way to reach and help those in need in the community.

Jail Officer (JO3) Blanche Bation of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory said that out of around 160 listed students, these 50 were those who fit the most to become beneficiaries.

Bation added that the school provided them with the list of these indigent students for Wednesday’s activity.

“As BJMP Region VII promotes its continuing efforts to advocate in the pursuit to help pupils in aide of education, we at CCJMD extend in our little way to help at least 50 indigent Grade 1 pupils of Kalunasan Elementary School by providing them essential school items and hygiene kits. Indeed it takes a village to educate children, we are part of that ‘village’,” said Jail Superintendent Metz Milton Placencia, recently installed jail warden of the city jail.

