Hipon Girl wears ‘Darna’ costume on her birthday and fans are loving it

CEBU, Philippines — Herlene ‘Hipon Girl’ Budol channeled her inner ‘Darna’ as she marked her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

According to the beauty queen-actress, wearing the ‘Darna’ costume is a dream come true, “Natupad na din ang pangarap kong magsuot ng Darna costume sa aking kaarawan.”

Budol said the costume is inspired by Marian Rivera who played Mars Ravelo’s Darna in GMA Network’s TV series in 2009.

In her post, Budol expressed her gratitude to her family, friends, and fans who supported her.

“At sa mga pumunta kagabi, na lugod kong kinatutuwa ang mga pasabog at surpresa hatid ninyo sa akin.”

“Kahit may Baguio andyan kayo para supportahan ang aking Birthday Celebration,” she added.

Budol received compliments from netizens as they wished her a warm birthday greeting in the comments section.

Budol joined the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 in which she landed 1st runner-up, got the most number of special awards in the pageant, and was dubbed “Hakot Queen”.

Cebu City’s Nicole Borromeo was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International in the recently concluded pageant.

Other title holders are Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Bb. Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Angela Tamondong, and Stacey Daniella Gabriel as second runner up. /rcg

