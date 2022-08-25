DSWD-7 launches QR code, link for educational assistance application

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) launched a QR code and a link to accommodate those eligible students who have yet to claim their educational assistance from the agency.

This after the DSWD central office recently announced that it will no longer cater walk in transactions during the scheduled payout of the cash assistance. to avoid drawing hefty crowd like what happened in regional and central offices of the agency last Saturday, August 20, 2022.

The DSWD-7, in a post on social media, also asked those who have applied using the code or link to wait for a response from the agency either thru text or email for the assessment and payout schedule.

According to the DSWD-7, the amounts of educational assistance will be as follows:

P1,000 for elementary students

P2,000 for junior high school students

P3,000 for senior high school students

P4,000 for college students or those taking vocational courses

The assistance is available for up to three students per family.

In Central Visayas, a total of 4,511 indigent students have already received the assistance during its first day of distribution last August 20.

Qualified students still have five more Saturdays to claim their assistance until the last day of distribution on Sept. 24.

/bmjo