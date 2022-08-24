DSWD-7 releases close to P10 million in educational assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) released a total of P9,779,000 in educational assistance to a total of 4,511 indigent students in the region during its first day of distribution.

The DSWD-7 started its payout for educational assistance to students in crisis situation last Saturday, August 20, 2022, a few days before the opening of limited face-to-face classes.

Eligible students still have five more Saturdays to claim their assistance until the last day of distribution on Sept. 24, 2022.

In a statement, the DSWD-7 said of the 4,511 students, a total of 852 are college students, 741 are senior high school students, 1,230 are high school students, and 1,688 are in elementary.

The educational assistance is under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), that provides financial aid to students in crisis to pay for their school fees, school supplies, projects, other fees, and allowance.

DSWD defines students in a crisis situation as those who are breadwinners, working students, orphan or abandoned and living with relatives, child of a single parent, a child whose parents are unemployed, child of an overseas Filipino worker, a victim of child abuse, having a parent with human immunodeficiency virus or HIV, and victim of calamity or disaster.

The DSWD-7 said it conducted payout in various sites in Metro Cebu, including Brgy. Guadalupe gym which catered to seven barangays in the south district of Cebu City, namely; Calamba, Guadalupe, Labangon, Punta Princesa, Quiot, Pardo,

and Tisa; T. Padilla Gym for the north district for Cebu City covering the barangays of T. Padilla, Day-as, Mabolo, Lorega, Hipodromo, Carreta, and Tejero.

A payout was also conducted in Mandaue City Hall covering barangays of Guizo, Mantuyong, Centro, Cambaro, Alang-alang, and Ibabao-Estancia; and in Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City covering beneficiaries from barangays Gun-ob, Looc, Pajo, and Poblacion.

The DSWD-7 also distributed educational assistance in the provinces of Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor through its Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) offices and Crisis Intervention Section in Cebu City.

“We visited the areas where our payouts are happening simultaneously and ang atoang overall assessment sa atoang distribution for the assistance today is good. Hinaut nga ang tanan magpailob ug mosabot sa pamaagi sa payout. Aduna pa kitay mga mosunod nga sabado ug paninguhaon sa DSWD in collaboration sa LGUs nga mas mapahapsay kini,” DSWD-7 director Shalaine Marie Lucero said in a statement.

The DSWD-7 then advised the public to wait for further announcements on schedules, payout venue, and modifications to the process of claiming educational assistance for the succeeding Saturdays.

Eligible student-beneficiaries only have to bring their registration or enrolment certificate, a valid ID of their parent or guardian, and a valid ID of the college or vocational education student who will receive the assistance.

Under the educational assistance program, students in elementary school could receive P1,000 each; P 2,000 for students in junior high school; P3,000 for those enrolled in senior high school, and P4,000 in college or vocational school.

