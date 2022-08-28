KaladKaren to fiance on their 10th anniversary: ‘You’re indeed the love of my life’

Celebrity impersonator KaladKaren and her British fiance Luke Wrightson have proven that love wins as they marked 10 years of being a couple.

KaladKaren, born Jervi Li, received flowers and balloons from Wrightson as a surprise anniversary gift, as seen on the impersonator’s Twitter and Instagram pages on August 26.

“Awwww woke up to this! Happy 10th anniversary, my love! You are indeed, the love of my life!” she said.

The couple received greetings from KaladKaren’s fellow celebrities including actress Karla Estrada and fellow impersonator Krissy Achino.

“Kavogue! Happy Anniversary, @KaladKaren & @LukeWrightson! Love love love u both!” Krissy Achino greeted.

“Yey love you both! Happy anniversary,” Estrada said to the couple.

It was in 2020 when KaladKaren and Wrightson got engaged, after eight years of being in a relationship. KaladKaren narrated that Wrightson had no plans of proposing at the time, and they were only wearing “pambahay” clothes when Wrightson popped the question.

KaladKaren is known for her impersonations of TV broadcaster Karen Davila and being an advocate of the rights of those in the LGBTQ+ community. She currently appears as a judge in the reality drag competition “Drag Race Philippines.”

