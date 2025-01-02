cdn mobile

Gwen to continue Sinulog dance tradition

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 02,2025 - 11:47 AM

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia performing a Sinulog dance during the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024 with her daughter and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco (left) and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ahong Chan (right). | Photo courtesy of Sugbo News

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia will be continuing her tradition of offering a Sinulog dance to the Snr. Sto. Niño this year.

Garcia announced that she will be joining the Dagitab Festival contingent from Naga City, southern Cebu.

“Karung Enero, sa Sinulog, muapil ang Naga not as a competitor but as guest performers… and it will be my honor to dance with them – Dagitab Festival,” she said.

The Dagitab Festival was also the grand winner of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, a festival-of-festivals competition organized by the provincial government.

Garcia first started this thanksgiving to the Holy Child since 2005 when she was first elected into office.

In 2024, she was joined by Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, the contingent that won in the 2023 edition of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

After spending two years at the South Road Properties (SRP), the Sinulog Festival this year will return to its original venue – the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC).

A total of 43 contingents, including guest performers, will be joining this year’s festivities.

